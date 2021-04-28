



Two local groups working together to address mental health issues and suicide prevention awareness campaigns in Costa Blanca

The Costa Blanca Darkness Into Light team reunited with Partner Charity, ADIEM SENTIT FUNDACION for the first time since the pandemic.

The Darkness Into Light team presented ADIEM with a donation from fundraising activities that took place before the pandemic, as well as meeting the ADIEM team to discuss Mental Health awareness and campaigns once restrictions are lifted.

Luis Gonzalez from ADIEM SENTIT FUNDACION commented “we want to thank PIETA HOUSE and DIL Costa Blanca once again for the opportunity to be a collaborating entity on the Costa Blanca and to raise funds, which will help reaching the objectives of our foundation and help users and their families in their needs.

ADIEM is proud to be a collaborating entity of PIETA HOUSE, not only in the Darkness into Light annual event, but also in the rest of the events and activities in which both entities collaborate throughout the year.

Suicide prevention and the fight against stigmas in mental health unite us on this path and we want to congratulate PIETA HOUSE for the work they carry out, not only on the Costa Blanca but throughout the world.”

Come and join the DIL Team on Saturday May 8th at La Zenia Beach

Given current restrictions in place, the annual Darkness Into Light walk in Costa Blanca has been postponed again this year. However, the Darkness Into Light team will be present from 7:00am on Saturday May 8th at La Zenia beach.

The team invites anyone who would like to join us as we stand (socially distanced in yellow T-shirts) to watch the sun rise together.

For more information about DIL 2021, visit https://www.darknessintolight.ie/about

Darkness Into Light, Costa Blanca, visit https://www.facebook.com/DILCostaBlanca

ADIEM SENTIT FUNDACION, visit http://adiem.org/