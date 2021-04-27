



By Terry Harris

CD Montesinos players, manager and coaching staff stood together after defeating CF Monnegre de Muxtamel in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 – awaiting confirmation of whether they had been successful in making the top 7 cut in the play-offs for promotion.

In what was a must win game for Monte, Luis netted into the top corner, to lead 1-0. Andres’s attempted back pass to Tonmi, lead to Monnegre placing the ball into an empty net to level at 1-1.

Adrian was substituted following a back injury, replaced by Alfredo. Monte continued their attacking play and on the cusp of half-time, Manu Sanchez crossed the ball with Toni scoring whilst lying down in a goalmouth scramble. HT: 2-1.

Within minutes of the second half an excellent one-two from Toni, sent Paquito forward to increase Monte’s lead to 3-1.

Paquito was brought down by a Monnegre player with the culprit getting only a yellow card that lead to a mini brawl on both sides of the pitch, resulting in a player from each team booked.

Man of the match Paquito was replaced by Maccan and Barroso substituted by Kevin. Monte went 4-1 ahead, when Damian passed the ball to Luis to net. Monnegre reduced the arrears when netting, with the final score 4-2.

As the final results filtered through it was initially thought Montesinos had finished ninth, then eighth, before confirmation of a seventh-place finish, to put the Los Montesinos based team into a play-off place.

CD Montesinos: 1 Tonmi, 5 Manu Rodenas, 6 Adrian, 9 Manu Sanchez, 12 Barroso, 16 Dani Saiz, 18 Luis, 20 Damian, 21 Paquito, 22 Toni, 24 Andres. Subs: 2 Christian, 3 Fernando, 8 German, 10 Alfredo, 11 Kevin, 23 Maccan, 7 Trevino.

Main Caption: CD Montesinos top 7 finish to reach cut off play-off place.