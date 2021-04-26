



Young gymnasts from Torrevieja’s Jennifer Colino Club were in fine form at the weekend with seven of them progressing through the Provincial and Autonomous Individual Championship to automatic qualification for the Nationals during the first week in June.

The young ladies came away from Alfafar in Valencia, with a total of 12 medals which Jennifer Colina, herself a former champion, described as a magnificent achievement.

In Benjamín, the youngest category, Anastasiia Salkova was making her debut at this level, winning the competition in the hands-free exercise. Her teammate, Valeria Zubcoff, finished as Runner-up.

In the infantil 2008 children’s category, Karolina Luchynets was proclaimed Provincial and Autonomous Champion with the ball apparatus, while teammate, Eva Zatpesilina, finished in fourth.

Janna Androsova was another debutante, this time in the 2006 cadet category. She too finished in top sport with the mace apparatus.

In the infantil category 2009, Anna Romashova was crowned Provincial Champion and Autonomous Runner-up, with the ball apparatus, while her partner, Katya Pankratova, finished as Provincial Runner-up and fourth in the Autonomous Championship.