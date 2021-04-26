



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Sports City department building has been hit by vandals ahead of their rescheduled opening amid the coronavirus lockdown period.

“We have found a vandalism at the facilities of the Torrevieja Sports City Department of Sports Torrevieja Sports City,” said a spokesperson from Torrevieja City Council.

“A fact that saddens us, first of all because of the vandals’ inconsiderate lack of empathy with their own Torrevieja neighbours,” said the spokesperson.

The Sports facilities were closed during the latest coronavirus lockdown on health and safety guidelines.

The spokesperson added: “It is inconsiderate to vandalize the Sports City after all the work that has being carried out to have our facilities in the best possible order for all the big events that will take place soon.

“Torrevieja belongs to everyone, let’s not forget.”

Caption: Torrevieja Sports City department building hit by vandals.