



With experts predicting that open borders, scheduled to be reinstated on 9 May, will increase the spread of covid following the gradual easing of restrictions, Rafael OrtÌ, President of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, says that the time must be used to vaccinate as many people as possible.

He says that with the influx of people from other communities and with commerce and hotels staying open until ten at night, we cannot run the risk of entering a fourth wave of the virus.

From Monday, of course, opening hours for bars shops and restaurants are extended until 10pm but many traders recognise that with no more people around the only likely effect will be an increase in their outgoings. Many are already saying that they are unlikely to extend their hours until such time as they see the arrival of tourists later in the year.

Main Image: Meteo Orihuela Twitter