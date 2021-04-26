Monte keeper Carlos sidelined





By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 CD Montesinos goalkeeper Carlos has been sidelined after sustaining a torn tendon foot injury that has left him on crutches.

Carlos who signed for the Los Montesinos based club in 2019 following a spell in the UK at Cambridge City, during a period when he was studying English, is a former Player of the Year and Manager’s Player of the Year Awards winner.

New signing at Santa Pola

Valencia Preferente Group VI club Santa Pola CF have bolstered their squad under the extension of the FFCV signing players for the 2020-21 season that includes defender Viti Orenes at the Manolo Maciá.