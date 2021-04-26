



Fidel Molina, president of SOS Hospitality, has today called on the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, to extend the nighttime curfew from 10pm to 10.30pm.

He said that that if from today, bars and restaurants are going to be able to open until 10pm, “it makes absolutely no sense that customers have to leave half an hour earlier to comply with the curfew.”

Molina today sent a letter to the President in which he asks for “30 minutes of margin” so that customers don’t have to “rush” their drinks and have time “to return to their homes without fear of being denounced for breaching the curfew”.

From today, bars and restaurants may open until 10:00 p.m., but the interior capacity remains at 30% and the terraces at 100%, while the tables will continue to accommodate a maximum of six people. These are some of the measures that take effect today and will last for at least the next fifteen days.

Molina says that “we are not asking for the moon”, only asks that the measures adopted be taken “pro hotelier” at a time when the sector is still accumulating massive losses.

In the opinion of Molina, despite the limited capacity, extending the closing time until 10pm “is good news as long as customers can finish their dinner at that time and do not have to leave earlier to comply with the curfew”.