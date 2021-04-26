



Quote: ‘As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans’ -David Beckham

By Andrew Atkinson

David Beckham OBE has backed the outrage felt in football and political circles following the proposal of a European Super League that led to the six Premier League clubs pulling the plug on their involvement.

“I’m someone who loves football,” said former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid star Beckham.

“It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I’m still a fan now,” said Beckham.

Beck’s illustrious career included playing in the depths of third division football at Preston North End when sent out on loan by Manchester United gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson in 1995, aged 19.

Since, he has become an icon in world football, both on and off the pitch, to club owner, being President and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.

“As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans,” said Beckham.

“We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. “Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger,” added Beckham, 45.

The 12 founding members of the proposed European Super League faced a backlash from players, fans and politicians, after unveiling proposals for a breakaway tournament.

The European Super League six English clubs who have made a u-turn are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham who had signed up to the league.

After UK PM Boris Johnson met officials from football governing bodies the FA and the Premier League, along with fans’ representatives to discuss the matter it was announced the six Premier League clubs had made a u-turn.

Main Caption: David Beckham President and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City.