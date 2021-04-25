



Local Police and Guardia Civil officers were called to break up a mass brawl that have broken out between a group of young people who, according to eyewitnesses, were of Algerian and Colombian origin. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on the Paseo Juan Aparicio promenade. Some 27 municipalities of the Vega Baja have been included in an aid plan to deal with the proliferation of insects. The Alicante Provincial Council will allocate 380,000 euro this year to collaborate with the municipalities of the province in carrying out treatments for the control of diptera-flies and mosquitoes. A total of 123 municipalities and smaller local entities will benefit from the grant. Amended restrictions come into force across Valencia from Monday with 10p.m. being the closing time for practically everything in the Valencian Community. This is the next stage in what has been called “prudent de-escalation” by the President Ximo Puig. The curfew remains in place and it has been clarified that, despite calls for an extension, you must be at home by 10p.m. even though the time coincides with the opening of bars and shops. The Ministry of Health plans to administer 249,743 doses of the four vaccines that are already authorised in the European market (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen) in the next seven days, a figure with which the department led by Ana Barceló would break a new record of inoculations in a week. The pace will therefore pick up again after slowing down slightly to 185,000 a week last week. Fishermen in the area are reporting major problems with their catch due to a plague of Bluefin tuna in the area. The overpopulation of the tuna is resulting in other fish such as hake being significantly reduced as the tuna eats smaller fish. The tuna itself is subject to strict quota controls meaning the abundance of this type of fish is largely worthless to the trawlers. The residents’ association of Tabarca, the only inhabited island in the Valencian Community, have complained that for the sixth year they have no regular public transport to Santa Pola that allows them to live normally and “like anywhere else” in the Valencian territory. The president of the Isla Plana de Tabarca association, Carmen Martí, states that the lack of public transport “makes it difficult to inhabit” the island because it prevents daily activities such as going to work, going to the doctor, shopping and even children going to school. The Port of Cartagena is preparing to receive the so-called cabotage cruises, whose itineraries will be limited to national ports, due to the prohibition in Spain, which for now does not allow the arrival of passenger ships that carry cover international routes. Sources from the Port Authority stated that although “these cabotage cruises include both national and European tourists, they will only be able to embark in Spanish ports.” A Belgian fugitive accused of defrauding thousands of people, has been arrested in Alfaz del Pi. He was hiding in the province of Alicante after having fled from his country after an alleged deception in which he would have obtained more than 18 million euro. A lucky resident of Crevillente is considerably better off this weekend after winning 61,700 euro in Saturday´s Bonoloto competition.