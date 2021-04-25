Lucky 13 for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters 18,856-1 accumulator





Haydock Park 18-1 treble

Sandown Park 7-1 double

Wolverhampton 6-1 treble

Leicester 4-1 double

Doncaster 3-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Simon Crisford trained Finest Sound completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 18-1 treble at Haydock Park on Saturday when landing the Casumo Proud To Support British Racing Handicap.

“Finest Sound was relaxed throughout and that was the key. The Brittania Stakes is a possibility,” said jockey Andrea Atzeni.

Menai Bridge and Starfighter, fromthehorsesmouth.info selections finished second.

Ballerina Lady (11-10) and Pogo (6-5) completed a 4-1 double at Leicester. Pilot Wings (11-1) ran third.

At Doncaster selections Armor (11-10) ridden by three times champion jockey Ryan Moore and Law Of One (4-5) returned a 3-1 double at the Yorkshire track. Mac Ailey (7-1) tipped each-way was placed.

Frodon (4-5) was a winning selection at Sandown Park. El Presente (11-1) tipped each-way was placed in the bet365 Gold Cup.

Nick Gifford trained Belargus (16-5) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the bet365 Josh Gifford Handicap Chase, named after his late father, under jockey Niall Houlihan, completing a fromthehorsesmouth.info 7-1 double.

“It means a lot and it is very emotional, we’ve got a lot of fond memories here,” said Nick, who saddled JP McManus owned Belargus to victory.

“JP will have a wry smile on his face. This horse has ability, he’s got the making of a nice horse. I think he’s got talent,” added Nick.

Street Poet (9-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info gained a tenth course win at Wolverhampton. Tom Marquand who rode selection Irish Admiral (30-100) to victory said: “He’s an extremely smart horse, lightly raced and coming together beautifully.”

James Doyle rode Charlie Hills trained Equality (8-15) to victory in the 5f Novice Stakes to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info 6-1 treble at the Midlands track. Dubai Sands (2-11) was a winning selection at Ripon.

