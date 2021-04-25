



Football’s coming home

By Andrew Atkinson

Football fans are set to return to watch their clubs after being temporarily banned from attending games amid the coronavirus lockdown that hit sport.

Following the return to fixtures in the COVID-19 crisis 2020-21 season that suspended all fixtures in the Valencia Regional calendar, new restrictive measures in the Valencian Community are set to see fans return.

Following announcements made, updating protocol measures on April 22, the Generalitat included the new resolution decree to allow supporters to attend games, that will come into play on April 26.

Up to 1,000 fans will be allowed into open facilities, provided it does not represent more than fifty percent of the total capacity. A maximum of 500 fans will be allowed in closed halls.

In open sports facilities, the maximum capacity allowed will be one user for every 2.25 m² of useful surface for sports use.

In closed sports facilities, the maximum capacity allowed is 50%, compared to the ordinary capacity of the facility.

Fixtures in the Valencia Regional (FFCV) played this weekend (April 24/25) will continue to be behind closed doors.