The Habaneras shopping centre in Torrevieja has announced that Dealz
are set to open a branch in their centre soon.
As Habaneras themselves say, “Can you imagine a place where you can find millions of flavours and incredible products?”
Dealz will be offering a wide selection of products, including British favourites, all at discount prices when the Habaneras shop opens in May.
Dealz is one of the PepCo Group brands together with Poundland in the UK and PepCo in Central Europe. Dealz currently has more than 110 stores in the Republic of Ireland, Spain and Poland. The first store in Spain was opened in 2014 in Torremolinos, Malaga. Today they have more than 20 stores and in the coming years we will be many more.
Dealz’s offering is designed to help families save money every day. Providing the great brands they love at the price they can afford, when and where they want.