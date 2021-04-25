



Torrevieja CF hit six in 2nd Regional

By Andrew Atkinson

Aspe UD ‘A’ increased their lead at the top of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 with a 3-0 away win at lowly UD Aspense on Saturday.

Fourth place Hondon Nieves suffered a 1-0 home defeat against CF Sporting San Fulgencio.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17 Torrevieja CF hit six against CF Promesas in a 6-0 win. Third place Bigstro CF lost 1-0 away at CD Horadada Thair ‘A’ who go tenth in the table.

Main image Captions: David: amongst goals in Torre’s 6-0 win.