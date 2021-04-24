UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 24 April, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
Saturday 24 April 2021
16
24
29
30
32
38
01
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2644Jackpot: £12,068,332
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|original prize£1,000,000
|3
|£3,149,007
|Match 5
|original prize£1,750
|93
|£411,060
|Match 4
|original prize£140
|6,393
|£1,240,242
|Match 3
|original prize£30
|153,274
|£8,736,618
|Match 2
|original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip
|1,420,282
|£9,941,974