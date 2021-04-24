UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 24 April, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Saturday 24 April 2021 16 24 29 30 32 38 01

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2644

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus original prize£1,000,000 3 £3,149,007 Match 5 original prize£1,750 93 £411,060 Match 4 original prize£140 6,393 £1,240,242 Match 3 original prize£30 153,274 £8,736,618 Match 2 original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip 1,420,282 £9,941,974

£12,068,332