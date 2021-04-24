UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 24 April, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Saturday 24 April 2021
16
24
29
30
32
38
01

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2644

Jackpot: £12,068,332
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonusoriginal prize£1,000,0003£3,149,007
Match 5original prize£1,75093£411,060
Match 4original prize£1406,393£1,240,242
Match 3original prize£30153,274£8,736,618
Match 2original prizeFree Lotto Lucky Dip1,420,282£9,941,974

