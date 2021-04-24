Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 24 April, 2021

By
Jack Pot
-
0

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 24 April 2021
Irish Lotto Results
05
11
16
41
43
47
14
Plus 1 Lotto Results
09
23
33
38
39
41
44
Plus 2 Lotto Results
16
17
23
38
41
46
34
Jackpot (€): €2,851,051
Lotto Plus Raffle: 4219
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 28 April 2021
€3,200,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 2,851,0510Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 56,7270€ 0
Match 5€ 1,89018€ 34,020
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 23137€ 8,547
Match 4€ 58958€ 55,564
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 291,286€ 37,294
Match 3€ 1016,493€ 164,930
Match 2 plus Bonus*€313,317€ 39,951

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0000€ 0
Match 5€ 50022€ 11,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5051€ 2,550
Match 4€ 20910€ 18,200
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,103€ 11,030
Match 3€ 316,329€ 48,987
Match 2 plus Bonus*€210,774€ 21,548

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25018€ 4,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2533€ 825
Match 4€ 10823€ 8,230
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,207€ 6,035
Match 3€ 315,102€ 45,306
Match 2 plus Bonus*€211,358€ 22,716

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here