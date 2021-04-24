Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 24 April, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 24 April 2021

Irish Lotto Results

05 11 16 41 43 47 14

Plus 1 Lotto Results

09 23 33 38 39 41 44

Plus 2 Lotto Results

16 17 23 38 41 46 34

Jackpot (€): €2,851,051

Lotto Plus Raffle: 4219

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 28 April 2021

€3,200,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 2,851,051 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 56,727 0 € 0 Match 5 € 1,890 18 € 34,020 Match 4 plus Bonus € 231 37 € 8,547 Match 4 € 58 958 € 55,564 Match 3 plus Bonus € 29 1,286 € 37,294 Match 3 € 10 16,493 € 164,930 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 13,317 € 39,951

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 0 € 0 Match 5 € 500 22 € 11,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 51 € 2,550 Match 4 € 20 910 € 18,200 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,103 € 11,030 Match 3 € 3 16,329 € 48,987 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 10,774 € 21,548

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 18 € 4,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 33 € 825 Match 4 € 10 823 € 8,230 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,207 € 6,035 Match 3 € 3 15,102 € 45,306 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 11,358 € 22,716

How to play the Irish Lotto