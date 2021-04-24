Charlie Hills trained Persuasion tipped (8-1) for Haydock win





By Andrew Atkinson

Charlie Hills trained Persuasion (8-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Class 2 Casumo 7 furlongs Handicap at Haydock Park on Saturday under jockey William Buick – a fifth winning tip.

Frodon (4-5f) won the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase over 2m 6f under Bryony Frost at Sandown Park.

King George winner Frodon, who jumped with aplomb throughout, dug deep to beat Mister Fisher a neck.

Frost said: “We’ve had a long season and he was plenty good enough to see them off.

“I thought we were beat, but he ground down and stuck his head down and got to the line.”

William Haggas trained Dhushan (1-5f) won the Novice Stakes over 1m 3f under Danny Tudhope at Haydock Park.

Ed Dunlop trained Ballerena Lady (11-10f) ridden by Hollie Doyle won the 5f Novice Stakes at Leicester, one of three winning rides.

Charlie Hills trained Pogo (6-5) ridden by Kieren Shoemark won the King Richard III Stallions Listed Stakes to complete a fromthehorsesmouth.info double at the Midlands track.

Caption: Charlie Hills saddled fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Persuasion to Haydock win.

