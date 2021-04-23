



In 2016 The British Consulate in Spain supported the commencement of an exciting Project called “Support in Spain”.

The purpose of this Project was to develop a website which would fully inform the Expat Community in Spain. The idea was to eventually provide comprehensive information regarding the whole of Spain including all “not for profit” agencies, Government agencies/departments and any other source of appropriate support.

Not all areas of Spain are covered, however Costa Blanca South and Murcia/Costa Calida are currently under development.

Neil Hesketh is the Manager of the Support in Spain Project and has recently held Webinars for many interested organisations and Agencies, introducing them to the Website and it’s concept.

Available both in English and Spanish, the information on the website is useful for the Expat Community as well as any Spanish speaking professional who is unsure of relevant Agencies able to support clients/patients.

The “Menu” given on the “Home” page is extensive giving excellent choice, together with a “Search” facility.

Neil explained that the Project was inclusive and welcomed anyone to advise them of additional/omitted content in order their Website be kept current.

Areas of Spain covered are Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca, South Valencia, Almeria, Balearics, Canaries, Catalan coast, Murcia/Costa Calida.

It is well worth visiting the Website – www.supportinspain.info

The Project anticipates eventually covering the whole of Spain.

Sandie Coates, The Royal British Legion