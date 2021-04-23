



King Felipe VI will be in Alicante next Thursday where he will be presenting the Research Prize of the Princess of Girona Foundation, according to the city ‘s mayor, Luis Barcala.

The monarch will attend the event that will take place at the Las Cigarreras Cultural Complex on Thursday, 29 April. “His presence in Alicante is a true honour for the city,” said the mayor. “We have a great King of whom we are enormously proud,” said Barcala, who adds that he is very “excited and very grateful” for the confirmation from the Royal Household that the king will attend.

“The last visit of His Majesty the King to Alicante – the mayor recalled – was on January 18, 2019 on the occasion of the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Valencian Business Confederation (CEV) in a ceremony held in the Auditorium of the Alicante Provincial Council.