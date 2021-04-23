



The Horse racing sport has been around for centuries. In the past, it was considered to be an upper-class activity, but now it is enjoyed by people from all walks of life. Horse racing betting can be a very lucrative way to make money because there are many different ways to bet and win on races.

It is a popular and exciting sport that many people enjoy. But, what about those who want to bet without the risk of losing money? There are ways to bet on horses without risking anything as well as earn from horse racing.

What if all the news, tips, tricks, and expert opinions could help you make the safest bet? Well, it is possible on TVG.

TVG makes it easy for anyone to enter the industry and learn from the experts. The information will increase your odds as experts― Simon Bray, Britney Eurton, and Christina Blacker share their expertise.

You will also receive daily tips and can watch live horse racing from over 150 tracks globally with the option of betting online.

How to bet on TVG?

Betting on horse racing is way too easy as compared to previous times. There are a lot of betting sites out there; each one has its terms and conditions and quality of information which might make the whole process confusing.

To wager on horse racing on TVG, all you need to do is sign up and transfer funds to your account. Once your online betting account is ready, find the race to bet.

How to pick the winning horse?

This question has been running around for many years. Everyone who starts betting on horse races wants to find the best horse straightaway. Needless to say, choosing the winning bet is not easy as multiple factors go into it.

You can get information like horse racing tips and valuable inputs from the experts at TVG. To get started, here are a few key pointers.

Don’t always bet on the favorites. It means betting on favorites may make you lose more money because only 30% of the time, favorites win the race. Over the day, try to look for the offer with the most value. With research and knowing your selections, you can find lucrative offers that win the most.

Understand your jockey as they can provide valuable insight into the horses. You have to know the trainer and jockey to assure a profitable betting experience.

The most effective way to anticipate results and win is by analyzing the horses. Find out which horse won the last time; it might win again because, in form, horses tend to win 2 – 3 races in a row.

Look for race comments and horse ratings. If a horse just had a personal best, it increases its chances to win the next race. Also, race comments such as “ran on well” or “quickened” are very valuable.

Everything can be found online on TVG, which is the best resource to gain knowledge and study races in advance, so you can get an edge on your fellow bettors.