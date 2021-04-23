



It has finally been confirmed that Eroski will close its hypermarket in the L’Aljub Shopping Centre in Elche which will result in the redundancy of 49 people. The Basque company justifies the decision due to losses.

The company has already informed the works council, with conditions for those employees to be discussed on 28 April.

The store has been experiencing sales below expectations for some time, as a result of which the talks of closure have been discussed for years. It is thought that the closure will be completed be by July or August.