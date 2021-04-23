



A man has died after being struck by lightning while working in the fields at Fuente Álamo. Emergency health services were unable to save the agricultural worker who died after being struck by lightning on a farm in Balsapintada, Fuente Álamo.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Centre received a call from his work colleagues on Wednesday afternoon. A medicalised ambulance immediately went to the scene with health personnel from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management but on their arrival the 45 year old male was found to be dead.