Saturday’s racing news and tips at Wolverhampton, Limerick, Doncaster, Haydock Park, Leicester and Ripon

By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon saddles three-year-old Mahale (4.10) in the opening Class 5 race Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap over 6f at Wolverhampton’s eight race card meeting on Saturday.

Mahale, running in Class 1 company in 2020 lining up at Royal Ascot when finishing ninth of 13 in the Group 3 Albany Stakes, also featured in Class 2 outings at Newmarket and Newbury.

Since, Mahale has dropped down to C5 and C6 company, finishing third of 13 over 5f at Windsor on April 12, noted running on in the final furlong.

Eric Alston saddles top weight Spirit Power 9st 7lbs (5.40) in the last race at Haydock Park in the Class 5 Handicap over 6 furlongs with jockey Phil Dennis up.

Six-year-old Spirit Power finished last of 10 in a C5 at Newcastle on March 26 over 5f, having won at Southwell on March 9, and is tipped each-way to bounce back after disappointing.

Richard Fahey saddles Mister Lupton (4.25) at Ripon tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info. Aiden O’Brien is noted in saddling Handel (1.15) at Limerick with Cosmic George (2.45) Leicester also noted.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.10 Mahale. 4.45 Armor. 5.20 Chief Of Staff. 5.55 Silent Hunter. 6.30 Law Of One. 7.00 Soapy Stevens. 7.30 Red Poppy (ew). 8.00 Mac Ailey (ew).

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.15 Dhushan. 2.50 Persuasion (ew). 3.25 Beloved (ew). 4.00 Menai Bridge. 4.35 Finest Sound. 5.05 Starfighter. 5.40 Spirit Power (ew).

LEICESTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.30 Glint Of An Eye. 1.00 Ballarena Girl. 1.35 Phuket Power (ew). 2.10 Pogo. 2.45 Cosmic George. 3.20 Pilot Wings. 3.55 Meritorious. 4.30 No Day Never (ew).

RIPON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Alaskan Jewel. 2.40 Cuban Breeze (ew). 3.15 Faylaq. 3.50 Themaxwecan. 4.25 Mister Lupton (ew). 5.00 Overwrite. 5.35 Dubawi Sands.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.10 Street Poet. 5.45 Irish Admiral. 6.15 Invincible Gift (ew). 6.45 Pope Gregory. 7.15 Labeebb. 7.45 Equality. 8.15 Star Ascending.

LIMERICK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Handel. 1.45 New York Angel. 2.20 Morning Approach (ew). 2.55 Mudaway (ew). 3.30 Band Of Outlaws (ew). 4.05 Lunar Power. 4.40 Marvel Fan (ew). 5.15 Indignation (ew).

Caption main image: Mick Channon trained Mahale (4.10) noted at Doncaster.

