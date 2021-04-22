



By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron is at the forefront of a musical concert by the Vega Baja town children to help raise money for those who cannot afford instruments.

“All security measures will be met, the culture is safe. Our musicians need to play,” Mayor Butron told The Leader.

The concert by the Agrupacion Musical Montesinos on May 9 will be staged outdoors in la Herrada urbanisation next to Dial Prix supermarket, commencing at 6pm.

“It is the first time they have performed a concert in La Herrada. You cannot miss this,” said Mayor Butron.

“All the musicians of the Los Montesinos musical group will be in attendance. A raffle will be held at the end, with money raised by going towards purchasing instruments for the children who cannot afford a clarinet, horn, flute, etc.,” said Mayor Butron.