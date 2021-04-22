



Leagues divided into two groups of seven: top 7 and bottom 7 clubs

By Andrew Atkinson

The FFCV has announced the 2020-21 fixtures will not be completed, due to the temporary postponement of games during the season, amid the coronavirus situation.

The FFCV are placing a strategy format of new rules formulated to be based on promotion and relegation, with leagues divided into two groups of seven, being the top seven and bottom seven clubs.

In the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 clubs involved in a top seven finish going into the weekend are fifth place Sporting Dolores CF A (18 points), six place CD Cox (17), seventh place Racing San Miguel (17), eighth place CD Benijofar (17), ninth place CD Montesinos (17) and tenth place CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo (16).

In the 2nd Regional Group 17 clubs involved in the new top seven format include seventh place Sporting Saladar (15 points) and eight placed Torrevieja CF (14 points).