By Andrew Atkinson

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation (FFCV) has extended the registration period for players for the 2020-21 season until May 13.

The General Secretariat of the FFCV confirmed, through Circular 35, the extension of the registration period for players in territorial competitions.

“As a consequence of the exceptional situation caused by the health crisis by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Valencian Community Soccer Federation has decided to extend the deadline for the registration of new players,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

“Thus, all affiliated football and futsal clubs will be able to register licenses in territorial competitions until 11.59pm May 13, 2021,” added the spokesperson.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here