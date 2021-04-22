



By Andrew Atkinson

The Valencian Community Soccer Federation (FFCV) has extended the registration period for players for the 2020-21 season until May 13.

The General Secretariat of the FFCV confirmed, through Circular 35, the extension of the registration period for players in territorial competitions.

“As a consequence of the exceptional situation caused by the health crisis by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Valencian Community Soccer Federation has decided to extend the deadline for the registration of new players,” said a FFCV spokesperson.

“Thus, all affiliated football and futsal clubs will be able to register licenses in territorial competitions until 11.59pm May 13, 2021,” added the spokesperson.