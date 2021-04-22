



The Benidorm City Council will debate in the plenary session on Monday the suspension of the Beaches service for another month.

RA, the concessionaire, will maintain the minimum services but will not be charged a fee for the rental of sunbeds and umbrellas.

The reason is none other than the lack of tourists due to the restrictions of the pandemic, which ensures empty beaches which are not profitable for the company.

This decision would extend the measure already approved for March and April. Now, it is planned to extend it for one more month, waiting for mobility to be relaxed so that tourists can be welcomed into the city once again.