ALTIOR OUT TO PROVE DOUBTERS

- Plan Of Attack for de Bromhead in bet365 Gold Cup
- Quote: ‘At least it proves to the world he’s still here – they probably doubt me but we keep putting films of him schooling’ – Nicky Henderson
By Andrew Atkinson
Dual Champion Chase hero Nicky Henderson trained Altior (3.05) is in flying form ahead of the bet365 Celebration Chase Grade 1 at Sandown Park on Saturday where goes head-to-head with Henry de Bromhead trained Put The Kettle On.
Altior has been thwarted this season with a meagre solo racecourse appearance, underlined with a bacterial infection that lead to missing the Cheltenham Festival in March.
“At least it proves to the world he’s still here – they probably doubt me – but we keep putting films of him schooling,” said Henderson.
“But he’s been in great form and his work’s been good – his schooling has been unbelievable.
“He’s all good to go. With him, the way it’s gone is he’s been thwarted at the eleventh hour so many times through no fault of his own, just ridiculous, niggly things,” said Henderson.
Altior (3-1) faces Put The Kettle On (3.05) trained by Harry de Bromhead and ridden by Aidan Coleman – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.
Following almost constant watering of the jumps tracks at Sandown the going is good, good to firm in places.
Sam Twiston-Davies is up on Pasvolsky (1.55) 10-1 tipped each-way in the C2 bet365 Novices Championship Final Handicap Hurdle over 1m 7f.
Paul Nicholls saddles Frodon (2.30) ridden by Bryony Frost tipped to land the bet365 Oaksey Chase over 2m 6f.
Henry de Bromhead saddles Plan Of Attack (3.40) ridden by Rachael Blackmore tipped to win the bet365 Gold Cup G3 Handicap Chase over 3m 4f; with El Presente (ew).
4.15: Pic D’Ohry (ew), 4.50: Belargus (ew), 5.25: Cascora (ew).
CELEBRATION CHASE – bet365 Celebration Chase runners and riders:
Altior Nico de Boinville
Dolos Harry Skelton
Greaneteen Bryony Frost
Nuts Well Danny McMenamin
Ornua Rachael Blackmore
Sceau Royal Daryl Jacob
Put The Kettle On Aidan Coleman
GOLD CUP – bet365 Gold Cup runners and riders:
Crosspark Sean Bowen
Potterman Tom Cannon
El Presente David Bass
Enrilo Harry Skelton
Smooth Stepper Harry Bannister
Irish Prophecy Tom Bellamy
The Young Master Kevin Brogan (5)
Cap Du Nord Nick Scholfield
Golan Fortune Tom Scudamore
Kitty’s Light Jack Tudor (3)
Plan Of Attack Rachael Blackmore
Larry Jamie Moore
Checkitout Sam Twiston-Davies
Doing Fine TBC
Bob Mahler Adrian Heskin
Supreme Escape Tom O’Brien
Captions main image: Put The Kettle On: Out to thwart Altior (3.05).
