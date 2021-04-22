A few local stories from Torrevieja and around the area on Thursday





Fire fighters rescued a man from the wreckage of his car after he´d crashed on a roundabout on the CV-905 main road at Los Montisinos on Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 10 p.m. Acciona workers have carried out maintenance work and repainting of the balustrades of the Los Locos beach promenade in Torrevieja. The painting has given a touch of colour to this dilapidated public space in Torrevieja, which has been waiting for years for a comprehensive remodelling scheme. Many shops in Torrevieja are participating in a mother´s day promotion. Between now and May 2 you can take part in participating shops and win part a raffle for 1,000 euro in prizes. The shops are part of the association of small and medium merchants (APYMECO) in the town and will be displaying a poster in their window giving more details.The Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja y Comarca (AEHTC) in its desire to encourage consumption in the establishments that belong to the association, is launching a new gastronomic event in May, a competition called Croqueteando por Torrevieja, taking place from May 20 to 23. In this contest, the participants must make a traditional, signature or innovative artisan croquette, the ingredients being freely chosen by the different participating establishments. The indoor swimming pool of the Palacio de los Deportes, hosts the FEDDI Spanish Swimming Championship from yesterday until tomorrow, Friday 23 April. Before the start of the Competition Day, the Deputy Mayor of the City, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, together with the Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, thanked the organisation for its efforts to choose the city of Torrevieja and its sports facilities, for the celebration of this championship, one of the most important sports competitions in Spain. Elche council has resumed aquatic activities for adults, with all sanitary measures. Registrations are made through the website of the City Council (elche.es) and the registration period is now open. Ecologists are warning of damage to the environment caused by car rental firms at Alicante-Elche airport. The AHSA claim that more than one million square metres of land in the area is occupied by car rental businesses in the vicinity of the airport, pending legalisation, where there are more than 80,000 vehicles parked. The vast majority of those “rent a car” that serve tourists arriving at the Elche-Alicante airport are invading the Agua Amarga salt marsh hydrological basin. The group is asking that the cars be moved to a more suitable location in order to protect the delicate environment. The fourth vaccine against the coronavirus finally arrives in the Valencian Community. A total of 14,600 doses of Janssen vaccine will begin to be administered on Friday after the unlocking on Tuesday by health authorities. This vaccine, which will be aimed at people between 70 and 79 years old, gives hope to accelerate the vaccination campaign, since it is only necessary to administer one dose for the person to be fully immunised. The 14,600 doses will double the number of people between 70 and 79 years old who are protected according to data provided by the Ministry of Health. The Valencia regional secretary of Tourism, Francesc Colomer, held a telematic meeting with the consul of the United Kingdom in Spain, Sarah Jane Morris, asking that the Costa Blanca receive special treatment, as is the case with the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, when setting the prevention requirements against covid and the opening of safe corridors between the area and the UK when international travel is expected to resume as of May 17.