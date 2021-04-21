



Alicante-Elche airport set to welcome passengers back for summer holidays

Quote: ‘Our connections to Alicante are proving to be a popular choice for consumers’ – Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness

By Andrew Atkinson

RYANANIR are set to return to the sky with flights to Alicante-Elche airport in June – with passengers keen to get back on board for summer 2021.

“Our connections to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca are proving to be a popular choice for Teesside consumers,” said Ryanair’s Commercial Director, Jason McGuinness.

“Teesside Airport continue to work to deliver efficient operations and competitive airport charges, which offer the means for long-term traffic growth and new routes,” said McGuinness.

On the back of flights to Alicante-Elche airport the airline have announced a new route for this summer, flying to Corfu, Greece from Teesside International Airport.

“We’re pleased to expand the region’s connectivity with this new route to Corfu, bringing a third holiday destination for British families to enjoy this summer,” said McGuinness.

The new route was announced from Teesside to Corfu operating every Wednesday from July, expanding Ryanair’s offer from Teesside following the airline’s return to the region with summer routes to Alicante and Palma de Mallorca, both flying twice weekly from June.

As COVID-19 vaccination programmes continue in Europe, and the UK’s ongoing progress with its vaccine rollout, Ryanair expects air travel to soar in the peak summer months after a woeful year plus due to the world COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryanair has launched a seat sale, with fares available from £19.99, for travel from July until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight April 23, on the Ryanair.com website.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This news is another huge vote of confidence in our amazing airport.

“It shows the announcement with routes to Palma and Alicante was just the start. Ryanair are committed to Teesside for the long-term, because they can see what a remarkable asset our airport is.

“When we secured the return of Ryanair after an absence of 10-years, I said then it was a seismic day for Teesside Airport, this expansion of flights by Europe’s no. 1 airline goes to show just how confident they are in Teesside and our local people.

“I am sure local people look ahead to safely returning to the sun.”