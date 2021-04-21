



Following huge backlash to the proposed Super League, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham will follow Manchester City and Chelsea out

The Super League is just two days old but it may already be dead in the water with all six English participants withdrawing from the breakaway competition.

Protests erupted across the globe after 12 clubs announced the Super League, but after Manchester City and Chelsea withdrew, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all quickly followed suit.

Manchester City were first to officially announce their intentions with reports of Chelsea doing the same, as a rush of rumours regarding the competition began to emerge.

“As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League,” Arsenal tweeted. “We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.”

Meanwhile there was similar sentiment from Manchester United, who also saw Ed Woodward resign form his position as executive vice chairman.

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

“Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League,” the club stated.

“We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy also expressed regret at the decision to go ahead with the Super League.

“We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal,” Levy said. “We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid.”

Liverpool were put under pressure by fans on Monday evening as the team travelled to face Leeds in the Premier League, and they too cited the unanimous feedback given by the football community.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued,” a club statement said.

“In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions.”

Courtesy:www.marca.com