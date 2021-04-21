



Mar Ezcurra, the Orihuela Councillor for Culture and Youth, has presented an ambitious program for children that will be developed for the first time at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre, in Orihuela Costa.

It is a program similar to the one that is held quarterly at the María Moliner Library in Orihuela and which includes workshops, storytelling and children’s theatre.

“The program begins this Thursday, April 22 at 6:00 p.m. with a crafts workshop and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday, without interruption, until next July,” announced Mar Ezcurra, said that in addition, the program also includes activities for children, that will be held in the same place on World Book Day on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 April.

The workshops, storytelling and theatres are designed to also cater to English-speaking children.

The activities presented by the Councilor, are completely free and strictly comply with all sanitary measures. As such the capacity is reduced to 20 people who will be allowed into the room in order of arrival.

“We have organized expressive painting workshops, watercolors, recycling, poetry, as well as storytelling in various languages, ​​so that the children can enjoy a culture that is specifically adapted to them,” said Mar Ezcurra, who thanked the Department of Social Welfare that has allowed the rooms to be able to carry out these cultural activities.

“We intend to carry out this children’s cultural program continuously throughout the year and for this reason, we present today the activities planned for this first quarter, hoping that they will be well accepted and become a fixed commitment for the boys and girls of the coast”, the Councilor said.

The entire program can be found in the PDF just above and also on the website of the Department of Culture culturaorihuela.com and through the social networks @culturaorihuela and @orihuelajoven.