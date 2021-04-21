



The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has turned the global travel industry upside down. Not just the travel industry but the pandemic situation has transformed the human way of living. The USA has hugely suffered from the impact of COVID-19. Quite naturally, travelling to the USA and the norms and protocols surrounding it has transformed extensively as well.

In this article, we have discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ESTA requirements for traveling to the US. Along with that, if you want to travel from the UK to the USA, then you will also find all the relevant information about US ESTA and how to apply for ESTA for America. Let us look into the details now by answering some important questions about US ESTA.

Can you submit an ESTA application right now for travelling from the UK to the US?

ESTA or Electronic System for Travel Authorization is an automated system for travelling to the USA. The authorization has a validity of 2 years from the time it is issued. US ESTA allows multiple entry into the USA once you have it approved.

Even after the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic, the United Kingdom is one of the countries under the US Visa Waiver Program. This means that you are eligible for a US ESTA although you must be a British Citizen to apply for the document. Yes, you do need a US ESTA for travelling to the US from the UK.

The Requirements For US ESTA

As we have said that to travel from the UK to the United States, you must mandatorily have an ESTA. Let us take a look at the requirements for US ESTA.

To get a US ESTA, you need to fill up the ESTA application form, Both the application process and requirements are pretty simple and here’s a list of requirements for the application:

A valid electronic passport with a digital chip that has your biometric information. The passport also needs to be valid for 6 months or above from your date of arrival in the United States.

You will receive the US ESTA through email, so you must have a valid email account. You get the ESTA on your registered email ID.

Payment is made during the online application process, so you must have an appropriate means of payment. Generally, credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal, are accepted.

How to get ESTA for America?

Getting the ESTA for America is really simple and the entire process is completed through an online application system. With two speeds of processing, rush processing and super rush processing, the prices for US ESTA for British citizens vary upon the processing speed you choose.

If you want a US ESTA for travelling to the United States from the UK, you can easily apply at estaform.org for a US ESTA.