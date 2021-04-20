



The San José Obrero Diocesan College is embarking on a new project with the preparation and modification of a Kawasaki motorcycle which it is hoped will take part in the Superbike championship.

The task will start with the assembly of the motorcycle which will be ridden by former student, Joaquín García. “It is an exciting project that will encompass the entire educational community of the centre and will carry the name of Orihuela throughout Spain”.

The centre director said that despite the pandemic, the school has not stopped working. “Specifically, this competition motorcycle project is being adapted in our workshops and the motorcycle will be ridden by a former student of ours. We are very grateful to the Sports and Tourism Councils for their support, which ultimately benefits all our students”.

Rider, Joaquín García, will compete at all Superbike events across Spain starting with the Kawasaki ZX-10 Cup, which is held within the Inter-Autonomous ​​Championship (CIV).

He will then compete in Navarra, Jerez, Albacete and Valencia, all of them world championship venues. “It is a very tough championship and I hope that what we are all doing will enhance the names of school and Orihuela across the country,” commented the Oriolano rider.