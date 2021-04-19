



Whilst in lockdown last year, I was inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s phenomenal Zimmer frame marathon, which became the catalyst for me to do my bit for a worthy cause. So, I’ve decided to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society UK, by not having a shave or getting my hair cut for over a year, when the whole lot will be hopefully painlessly removed!!

My mother succumbed to this dreadful illness 3 years ago, which is why this chosen charity is close to my heart. STEVE’S BRAVE THE SHAVE will be held at The Club Quesada at 2pm on Saturday 1 May, as part of a craft fare event.

Any donations will be gratefully received, and should be sent to my JustGiving page (www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/STEPHEN-HIBBERD3), or given to me in person. In addition to sponsorship monies raised, I will be personally be donating money that I have saved by not shaving or having a haircut for almost 14 months, to AFA Torrevieja (asociacion familiares alzheimer) and Alzheimer’s Society.