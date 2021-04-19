



Yoel Albarracín has joined Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 Racing San Miguel for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season.

Yoel, who achieved promotion to the 1st Regional with former club CFP Orihuela Deportiva, also played at Orihuela CF B, Benferri CF and Sporting Orihuela.

The club has also signed the central defender Alejandro Morante.

“We have reached an agreement to sign centre-back Alejandro for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season,” said coach Dani Perèz Williscroft.

Formerly with CD Montesinos and Guardamar, Alejandro trained with his new teammates and made his debut against Sporting Dolores CF.

“We wish him at this stage of his career with Racing San Miguel is very prosperous, and that both the player and the club fulfill all their sporting goals,” said Dani.