The Leader Newspaper Edition 863 – 16 April





The Torrevieja schooner Pascual Flores is back in the water again as artisans from the NAO Foundation work hard to bring it back to its former condition. The onetime star of the TV series the Onedin Line was the last sailing ship to be built on the beach in Torrevieja during the early part of the last century and now it is being restored so that it can join the foundations fleet to promote historical events.

An interesting development on Cabo Cervera in Torrevieja where the council, together with a number of environmental agencies, are erecting fencing to protect the very same flora and fauna that it the subject of a battle between CLARO and Cambiemos with the Orihuela Council and Developers in Cala Mosca who are hoping to build 1500 properties on the site, the very last stretch of Orihuela coastline that is not covered in concrete.

We speak to Joanne Scott, the new PSOE British Councillor in Los Alcazares and we look at Valencia’s demand for safe corridors into the community for tourists as the hospitality industry tries to make something out of the coming season.

In sport there is and exclusive Andrew Atkinson interview with Australian bowls legend and former world champion Ian Schuback and of course all the usual football updates.

All this and a great deal more in this weeks edition of the Leader newspaper.