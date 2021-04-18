



Racing San Miguel 2-1 Sporting Dolores

Racing San Miguel took three points with a late-late show penalty kick to gain a 2-1 home win against Sporting Dolores in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 to go sixth in the table.

Sporting Dolores took the lead on 30 minutes following a defensive mistake to net past Pablo, with Gabri equalising early in the second half, following an assist by new signing Yoel.

After 75 minutes Racing debutant Morante was sent-off following a second yellow card. Sporting were also reduced to 10 men after Christian Garre was scythed down inside the box. Up stepped Peke, coolly slotting the ball home from the penalty spot on 95 minutes.

League leaders Aspe UD ‘A’ increased promotion hopes after a 3-1 home win against CD Montesinos. CF Popular Orihuela gained a 2-1 away win at Callosa Deportivo CF.

Sporting Costablanca defeated Formentera CF 3-0 away to bolster their title hopes at the top of the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17. Atletico Benejuzar ‘A’ gained a 3-1 away win at CF Inter Santa Pola.

Caption: Racing San Miguel late spot kick 2-1 win against Sporting Dolores.