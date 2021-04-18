



The Orihuela Symphony Orchestra tribute concert to Miguel Hernández that was postponed from last weekend has now been rescheduled to take place on 1 May.

The concert is part of the activities organised by the Department of Culture, within the Hernandian Spring, and will be held on the esplanade of Playa Flamenca, in Orihuela Costa.

This concert is part of the activities organized by the Department of Culture, directed by the mayor

A total of 20 musicians will be involved in the event which will also include readings of the poems` Vientos del Pueblo ´, `Elegía´,` Niño Yuntero´ and `Nanas de la onion´, by Emilio Pastor and Natalia Rodriguez”.

The concert will feature works by Tchaikovsky, Dvorak, Holst, Ricard Meyer and Kalinnikov. Alongside the premier of ‘Evocación’ written by the director of the Orchestra, Antonio Pujol, and dedicated to Miguel Hernández.

“Dramatism, uncertainty, agony and also tenderness and joy will be portrayed in this outdoor concert”, explained Pujol.

The concert will begin at 7 pm although the organisers advise people to go a little earlier since there will be a strict control of capacity to guarantee compliance with current sanitary measures.

“It is a unique occasion to be able to enjoy the Orihuela Symphony Orchestra in a concert as emotional, in memory and as a tribute to Miguel Hernández. Furthermore, it is the first time that this wonderful orchestra will perform outdoors and in a place with as much charm as the esplanade of Playa Flamenca,” said Mar Ezcurra, the Councillor for Culture.