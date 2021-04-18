



Joanne Scott was appointed as a PSOE councillor in Los Alcázares recently, filling the position vacated by Marina Gema Garate, who resigned in February. Her council appointments include social services, equality, markets, statistics and international residents.

Joanne, aged 54, hails from Bexley Heath in London but has lived in Los Urrutias since 2005.

At a professional level, she has developed work related to commerce, hospitality, education, the media, and social and integration work, such as supervision of housing for convicts or the realization of social projects.

In 2005 the decision was finally made to say goodbye to England to start a new life in Murcia, Spain. Joanne told the Leader, “When I first saw the coast around the Mar Menor I had the sensation that I was home. Then I discovered that I had spent a summer in La Manga in the 1980s, and I had really come back without realising it.”

In 2009 Joanne opened a bar/restaurant in Los Narejos, La Zona Terraza.

Of her appointment to the Los Alcázares council she said, “”It is a completely new experience for me that I face with great enthusiasm and desire to solve new challenges.”