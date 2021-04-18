



CD THADER – 0 BENFERRI CF – 1

BY STEVE HIBBERD

In this action packed, end to end local derby, bragging rights went to visitors Benferri. Although it gave them the double, courtesy of a 3-2 home victory at the end of October last year, both matches were full of drama, where points shared could easily have been the outcome.

Both teams started the day on 20 points, but this defeat sees Thader drop to 10th, whilst Benferri move up to 6th. That’s how close this preferente division is, for nearly all teams are taking points off each other, as both promotion and relegation is still a possibility for Thader Rojales.

Thader manager Raul Mora was serving his 2nd of a 4-match suspension, whilst veteran striker Quino was again on the injury list, although he should be fit in a couple of weeks. Javi showed his intentions in the 1st min, a solo run down the right wing culminated with a shot cum cross which the visiting keeper gathered easily.

Straight up the other end, Adrian did well to deny Benferri’s Tortosa, Thader’s keeper coming to edge of his box, then blocking a goal bound effort. A long-range drive by attacking full back Ruben on 29 mins, looked to have given Benferri the advantage, but alas the ball was fractionally too high.

Moments later, Adrian repeated his previous heroics, as he once again dived bravely at the feet of the dangerous Benferri front man Tortosa. Action was now thick and fast, for from the next attacking move, a Dani Lucas drive from the edge of the box rattled the visitor’s post.

When Calderon was pushed in the back inside Benferri’s penalty area, it seemed a certain penalty, but as with a lot of occasions in Spanish football at this level, the referee decided to wave play on.

Disaster struck midway through the 2nd half, for not only was Calderon denied another strong penalty appeal, but the hard-working, enthusiastic utility player, went down screaming in agony.

Following a lengthy stoppage in play, he was helped off the field to be replaced by Kike up front. Subsequent enquiries revealed that his dislocated shoulder had been popped back into place, but thankfully x rays showed no breakages. Hopefully, he will be fit to resume his place in the team in the not-too-distant future.

On 79 mins, a Lloyd free kick from distance brought off a good save from Benferri’s keeper, but from the clearance up field, the game changing moment arrived. There appeared to be no danger, but when Fran failed to control the ball, Benferri’s alert substitute Cristian robbed him, although still some 30 yards from goal.

But in the blink of an eye, he clocked that keeper Adrian was off his line, then executed a brilliant lob into the back of the net. Thader then threw the proverbial kitchen sink at their opposition. Nino shot agonisingly wide of the far post, then deep into stoppage time, Lloyd headed over, but ultimately it was all in vain.

Although this was a bitter pill to swallow, a trip to rock bottom Petrelense on Wednesday evening, gives Raul’s boys an instant chance to get it out of their system. Then on Sun 25 Apr, ko 1130, promotion chasing local rivals Almoradi visit Moi Gomez stadium, for what promises to be another cracking game of football.

At the time of writing, fans are still not permitted into stadiums, but check out CD Thader facebook page for regular updates.