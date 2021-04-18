



Nine free courses will be held in May and June by the Orihuela Department of Youth “aimed at providing healthy leisure and environmental workshops for young people.”

Details were announced by Councillor Mar Ezcurra, on Friday morning who said the courses will also be delivered by young people, the vast majority from Orihuela, who will be able to publicise their work known, as well as provide training to the municipality’s youth.

Details of the courses are listed below:

Saturday, May 8 – ‘Musical Graphics’

Musical products will be made from plastic and cardboard waste, demonstrating the commitment to reducing pollution.

Saturday May 15 – The “Home Garden”

Learn how to design a small garden, ideal for a balcony.

Saturday May 22 – The `Conscious Life ‘

Tips for a healthy diet. Homemade cleaners (detergents) will be made, as well as natural cosmetics, all with completely natural materials.

Saturday 29 May – The `Editorial Fancinera´ workshop

Fanzine lovers will be able to interact using art and culture.

On Saturday June 5 – Skating in Colours

Personalise your skateboard by means of screen printing, stencil or direct drawing

All of the above courses will be held from 10am on Saturdays in the courtyard of the Orihuela Youth House and will include all materials.

Additionally, there will be two presentations by two young Oriolan women, who are especially well known on social networks.

Thursday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the María Moliner Municipal Library.

Carmen Meseguer, an internationally renowned model who is a regular at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, will tell us first-hand about her professional career.

Friday, June 4, at the La Lonja auditorium at 7.30 pm.

Alejandra Martínez, @ale_mcseven, with more than 127 thousand followers on Instagram, her life as an influencer. She will also offer advice and ideas for your own accounts.

Friday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the María Moliner Municipal Library.

Launch your own YouTube channel, how to organise content and promote your personal brand.

Saturday June 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – “CanvaLovers”

Resources and tricks that the Canva graphic design program makes available to its users to create posts for Social Networks.

All of the courses are free but there are limited places, so those wishing to attend must register either by phone on 96 673 80 44 or by email to: juventud@orihuela.es