



Alicante has been confirmed as the fourth host city for the May/June Ocean Race Europe along with the start port of Lorient, France; Cascais, Portugal; and the host of the finish, Genova, Italy.

The teams will race into Alicante from Cascais on the second leg of the Race in mid June.

With Alicante now confirmed as the final host city, the full schedule for The Ocean Race Europe, including coastal races, will be released in the coming days.

Alicante is very familiar territory for The Ocean Race, as it is the home of both the race headquarters and the venue for each of the around the world race starts since 2008.