UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 17 April, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.
Sunday 18 April 2021
07
08
18
21
23
57
04
UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown
National Lotto Draw No. 2642Jackpot: £7,774,079
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:
|Category
|Prize per Winner
|Winners
|Prize Fund Total
|Match 6
|£0
|0
|£0
|Match 5 plus Bonus
|£1,000,000
|2
|£2,000,000
|Match 5
|£1,750
|95
|£166,250
|Match 4
|£140
|7,020
|£982,800
|Match 3
|£30
|154,913
|£4,647,390
|Match 2
|Free Lotto Lucky Dip
|1,347,462
|£2,694,924