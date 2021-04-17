UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 17 April, 2021

The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results
Sunday 18 April 2021
07
08
18
21
23
57
04

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2642

Jackpot: £7,774,079
Machine Used:
Ball Set Used:

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6£00£0
Match 5 plus Bonus£1,000,0002£2,000,000
Match 5£1,75095£166,250
Match 4£1407,020£982,800
Match 3£30154,913£4,647,390
Match 2Free Lotto Lucky Dip1,347,462£2,694,924

