UK National Lotto Results and Lottery Winning Numbers for Saturday, 17 April, 2021





The UK National Lottery is drawn at around 20:00 every Wednesday and Saturday and the UK National Lottery Results and Winning Numbers are made available online shortly after that time.

UK Lotto Results

Sunday 18 April 2021 07 08 18 21 23 57 04

UK Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

National Lotto Draw No. 2642

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 £0 0 £0 Match 5 plus Bonus £1,000,000 2 £2,000,000 Match 5 £1,750 95 £166,250 Match 4 £140 7,020 £982,800 Match 3 £30 154,913 £4,647,390 Match 2 Free Lotto Lucky Dip 1,347,462 £2,694,924

£7,774,079