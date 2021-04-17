Play it again Sam!





Midgley at the double on Rukwa

Golden Pass wins Northallerton

Toro Strike’s at Thirsk

O’Brien-Lancaster House-Broome G3 Curragh wins

By Andrew Atkinson

Jockey Tom Midgley continued his fine form when riding Rukwa – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to victory at Bangor-on-Dee on Saturday, his fourth consecutive winning ride!

Teenager Tom, 19, rode Sam England trained Rukwa (8-11) to victory in the Potter Group Handicap Hurdle over 2m 3f, following up a win at Huntingdon on April 12 on board the seven-year-old.

Tom, who rode Tim Easterby trained Lulu Baloo (16-1) to win at Newcastle on April 10, was successful on 25-1 shot, Tim Easterby trained five-year-old Betty Baloo at Southwell on April 13.

Former jockey Sam England took over the reins of her father at Brentwood, Manor Farm stables, Guiseley, Leeds, training 66 winners during 2016-21, including Mark’s Choice at Ripon on April 15.

Richard Fahey trained Claim To Fame (9-2) tipped each-way was placed at Thirsk on debut.

Tim Easterby trained Showalong* (9-1) tipped each-way was placed in the C3 5f Handicap at Thirsk under David Allan. *Skybet paid 5 places.

Golden Pass

Golden Pass (5-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by Hugh Palmer landed the C3 Northallerton Handicap over 1m 4f under jockey Callum Shepherd at Thirsk, turning over evens favourite Throne Hall.

“You can’t fault what she did last year and resumed where she left off,” said Shepherd after gaining a 3/4 length win.

“A really good filly who went through the line very strong,” added Shepherd.

Toro Strike

Richard Fahey trained headline selection Toro Strike (5-2) from 10-3 tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the C3 Conditions Stakes over 7f at Thirsk under Paul Hanagan gaining a 2 1/4 lengths win over 11-8 favourite Motakhayyel.

“We just wanted to get a run into him and it worked out well. Hopefully it’s a good start to the season,” said Fahey.

O’Brien G3 Curragh glory

Aidan O’Brien trained five-year-old Lancaster House (9-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Ryan Moore won the G3 Stakes over 1m at The Curragh.

O’Brien trained Broome (1-2) tipped to win landed the Group 3 Alleged Stakes over 1m 2f at The Curragh, under jockey Moore, ahead of Thundering Nights, and Up Helly Aa, third.

