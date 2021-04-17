Aye Right out to land Scottish Grand National





By Andrew Atkinson

Sunday’s Scottish Grand National (3.35) at Ayr sees 23 runners go to post lead by top weight 11st 12lb Lake View Lad trained by Nick Alexander.

Aye Right (11st 11lb) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by Harriet Graham, has been placed in the three high class handicap chases since finishing third in the Grade 2 Charlie Hall.

Sue Smith trained Vintage Clouds (11st 7lbs) tipped each-way owned by Trevor Hemmings is out to claim compensation following Aintree Grand National favourite Cloth Cap owned by Hemmings being pulled up last weekend.

Vintage Clouds won the Ultima at Cheltenham last time out gaining a 5½ lengths victory over Happygolucky, the latter who landed a Grade 3 handicap last weekend at Aintree. The form is solid.

Brian Ellison trained seven year old Sam’s Adventure (11st 4lb) tipped each-way a winner twice this season, was noted when landing the Eider at Newcastle. Hoping for rain.

Alan King trained Notachance (11st 3lb) who went lame in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last time out, won the 3m 5f Classic Chase at Warwick in January, prior.

Brian Hughes rides Dingo Dollar (11st 2lb) trained by Sandy Thompson. A winner at Newcastle.

Lucinda Russell trained Mighty Thunder (11st 1lb) ridden by Tom Scudamore who made his chasing debut in October, ran well in the Midlands National.

Sean Bowen rides Soldier Of Love (11st 1lb) trained by Paul Nicholls, won his first four races over fences, and ran well to chase home Galvin at Cheltenham in October. Returns after five months absence.

Sean Quinlan rides The Ferry Master (10st 4lb) having won Novice handicaps at Kelso and Newcastle in November. Steps up in class.

Charlie Hammond rides Enqarde (10st 3lb) trained by Dr RP Newland, won at up to 3m at Newcastle and Ascot. Didn’t stay 3½m in Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Ayr Scottish Grand National Grade 3 runners and jockeys.

1 Lake View Lad Theo Gillard (5)

2 Aye Right Callum Bewley

3 Vintage Clouds Ryan Mania

4 Sam’s Adventure Henry Brooke

5 Notachance Tom Cannon

6 Dingo Dollar Brian Hughes

7 Mighty Thunder Tom Scudamore

8 Soldier Of Love Sean Bowen

9 Oldgrangewood Harry Skelton

10 The Dutchman Harry Reed

11 Some Chaos Ben Poste

12 The Hollow Ginge Sam Twiston-Davies

13 Big River Derek Fox

14 Claud And Goldie Richie McLernon

15 Coup De Pinceau Angus Cheleda (7)

16 Chapel Stile Ryan Day

17 The Ferry Master Sean Quinlan

18 Enqarde Charlie Hammond

19 Cool Mix Conor O’Farrell

20 Mister Fogpatches Danny Mullins

21 Chidswell Danny McMenamin

22 Chef D’Oeuvre Jonathan England

23 Dino Boy Craig Nichol

Betting: 6-1 Aye Right, 10 Dingo Dollar, Sam’s Adventure, Soldier Of Love, Vintage Clouds, 12 Mister Fogpatches, Notachance, The Ferry Master, 14 Chapel Stile, Enqarde, 16 bar.

