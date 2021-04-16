



The Nao Victoria Foundation has now launched the replica of the Pascual Flores following the restoration of the hull. The renovation work is currently being carried out by the organisation in Punta Umbria (Huelva).

Following an agreement signed with the Torrevieja council, in the coming months this unique ship will be completely refurbished, following which, at a cost of 150,000 euros per year, it will be used as a heritage of its history” and an “ambassador” for the tourist promotion and culture of the city.

It is hoped that the work will be completed by July.

The ship will be used to carry out cultural tours, in which it will display the long history of its relationship with the transport of salt, with an exhibition that will be displayed on its decks, and that can be visited by the public and by schoolchildren wherever it stops.

The restoration and overhaul work began last November, when the ship was pulled out of the water in the Punta Umbría (Huelva), shipyard, since which time carpenters, caulkers and engineers have been working hard to return its structure “back to a perfect state”.

It will now be taken to the Levante dock in Huelva where the masts will be installed.

Once the work is finished, the Pascual Flores ” will be open to the public in Huelva, and from there it will begin its tour of different Mediterranean ports, with a special stopover in Torrevieja.

The agreement between the City Council and the Foundation will see the ship docked in Torrevieja for a few months a year.

The ship that is now being repaired is not the original, that was built in 1917 in the shipyards of the old Arenal beach in Torrevieja. It is a replica of the historic 34-length longboat built by the Torrevieja City Council in 2008 at a cost of four million euros.

The ship was docked in the municipality where it was used as a static, floating museum between 2008 and November 2020. During that period it lost its three masts and the rigging due to lack of maintenance.

When it returns it will remain under the guardianship of the Nao Victoria Foundation