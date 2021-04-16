



A resident of Murcia, whose identity has not been released, has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually abusing a minor on a train. However, the prison sentence has been replaced by his expulsion from Spain for a period of six years.

The 31-year-old Moroccan acknowledged abusing the teenager in a railway carriage when the train was arriving at the Carmen Station in the Murcian capital. He also has to compensate his victim with damages of 1,500 euros.

The facts, to which the perpetrator pleaded guilty, are considered proven. They took place on a commuter train where the individual saw a 14-year-old adolescent in the company of her father.

He approached the adult and “asked him if she was his girlfriend, as he was holding her hand, to which he answered yes.”

As the pair subsequently passed him on the train, he grabbed her left breast, at which point the victim screamed and ran away. Having alighted the train, the man was intercepted by two station guards as he was walking out of the station. The suspect was detained by the police and spent two days in the cells.

The victim’s father filed the complaint for sexual abuse.