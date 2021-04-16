



Despite the Classical Concert in Playa Flamenca being postponed last Saturday evening we have been assured by the Department of Culture that it will be rearranged in the future. We will share that information with you when we have it.

As the department continues with its Hernandian Spring we list below the events that you will be able to catch to the end of the month. One of the main events of the program will be held on 29 April, the presentation of a copy of the magazine “El Gallo Crisis” (1934-1935), said, from the literary point of view, to be the most important magazine in the first half of the 20th century in which Miguel Hernández collaborated in all its issues.

02 MARZO to 27 JUNIO – Literature Exhibition

“María Zambrano. La aurora del pensamiento”. (The dawn of thought).

Exhibition Rooms Miguel Hernández. Rincón Hernandiano.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura y Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

Colabora: Fundación María Zambrano.

21 April Wednesday 19.15 h – Poetry

Encounters with poetry. Begoña Abellán Rodes.

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura y Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

28 April 19.15 h – Poetry

Encounters with poetry. Rosa Cuadrado.

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura y Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández.

29 April Thursday 19.30 h – Literature

Presentation of the magazine El Gallo Crisis (1934-1935).

Biblioteca Pública Municipal María Moliner. Orihuela.

Organiza: Concejalía de Cultura, Fundación Cultural Miguel Hernández y Caja Rural Central.

Comedy and Theatre.

Meanwhile, at the Teatro Circo in Orihuela, there is a further series of events, music, comedy and theatre.

Because of the current situation all these shows will be carried out with all the necessary security measures and with reduced capacity. “Some shows may suffer alterations, please check the social network of the Department of Culture and the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die for up-to-date information.

Tickets are on sale both at the box office of the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die and on bacantix.com

COMEDY – VIERNES 23 April at 20:30 h.

“Pablo Chiapella. Pablo is a stand-up Spanish comedian. The show is entitles Mal acompañao (In bad company).

MUSIC – DOMINGO 27 April at 19:00 h. Ara Malikian.

Ara is a Lebanese/American violinist of world renown. He spent many years studying at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London and is considered one of the most brilliant violinists of his generation with what might be described as a wide-ranging repertoire covering all genres.

