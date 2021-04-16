Cadamosto and Broome O’Brien Curragh hopes





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien saddles a plethora of chances at the Curragh on Saturday, including Cadamosto, Lancaster House, Broome and Blue Planet.

Cadamosto (2.00) a winner at Dundalk on April 10, is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to follow up in the Irish Stallion EBF over 5f.

Lancaster House (2.35) is selected to land the Group 3, set to bounce back after finishing last of 14 at Ascot in October, having won at the Curragh in June.

Broome (3.10) who won a Class 1 at Naas in March, steps up to G3 status, selected to win.

Blue Planet (4.50) who finished second on debut at Dundalk in October is tipped to win.

Castle Star (1.30). Big Belief (3.45) (ew). Raise You (4.15) (ew). Misterio (5.25) (ew).

BANGOR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.25 Guildhall (ew). 11.55 Rukwa. 12.25 Discko Des Plages. 12.55 His Dream (ew). 1.25 Armattrekan. 1.55 Interconnected. 2.25 Stoney Man (ew).

BRIGHTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.20 Shamshon. 4.55 Mustakeer Three. 5.30 Little Brown Trout. 6.00 Mostallim (ew). 6.30 Tin Hat. 7.00 Little Sunflower. 7.30 Hedging (ew).

NOTTINGHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.40 Meng Tian. 5.15 Blow The Horn (ew). 5.45 Desert Cat (ew). 6.15 Russian Virtue (ew). 6.45 Four Adaay (ew). 7.15 Refuge.

Caption: Aidan O’Brien saddles plethora of chances at the Curragh.

