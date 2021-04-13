



Titán Elche 2-1 Torrevieja C.F. Femenino

Torrevieja were denied what appeared to be a ‘nailed on’ penalty when striker Sam was upended in the box by the Elche keeper late in the game. Sam required a period of treatment after the challenge for stud marks down her thigh.

But despite the defeat, it was a game in which the visitors deserved, at least, a share of the spoils have gone ahead as early as the 3rd minute through Aintzane, however, after a defensive lapse, the home side equalised just prior to the half time whistle

Elche then went ahead from a corner early in the second period and despite the visitors then having a majority of both possession and chances the home side hung on for a narrow win.